Vertcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $27,943.78 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $27,943.78 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,532.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00175045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.64 or 0.00560139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.79 or 0.00411221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00117084 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,268,747 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

