Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Vestis Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VSTS opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Vestis has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vestis stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.
Vestis Company Profile
Vestis Corporation provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare. It serves food service, food processing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and cleanroom industries.
