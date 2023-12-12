Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Vestis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSTS opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Vestis has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vestis stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSTS. Barclays began coverage on Vestis in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vestis in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vestis in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vestis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vestis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare. It serves food service, food processing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and cleanroom industries.

Further Reading

