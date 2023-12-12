Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIOT. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Viomi Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Viomi Technology by 38.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 36.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ VIOT traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 109,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $62.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

