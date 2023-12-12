Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Insider Sells £154,090 in Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) insider David Duffy sold 101,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £154,090 ($193,434.60).

Virgin Money UK Stock Up 2.3 %

LON:VMUK traded up GBX 3.53 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 156.63 ($1.97). 2,908,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,492. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 155.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 159.43. The firm has a market cap of £2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 873.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.83. Virgin Money UK PLC has a one year low of GBX 134.20 ($1.68) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.51).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,777.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMUK. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 200 ($2.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.64) to GBX 195 ($2.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 199 ($2.50).

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Virgin Money UK

About Virgin Money UK

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.