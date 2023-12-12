Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Insider Sells £154,090 in Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) insider David Duffy sold 101,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £154,090 ($193,434.60).
Virgin Money UK Stock Up 2.3 %
LON:VMUK traded up GBX 3.53 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 156.63 ($1.97). 2,908,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,492. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 155.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 159.43. The firm has a market cap of £2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 873.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.83. Virgin Money UK PLC has a one year low of GBX 134.20 ($1.68) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.51).
Virgin Money UK Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,777.78%.
About Virgin Money UK
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.
