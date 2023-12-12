Vista Investment Management Buys 144 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 80,056 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.92. 1,124,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,985. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.21.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,505. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

