Vista Investment Management Sells 45,289 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Vista Investment Management cut its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,289 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Vista Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vista Investment Management owned about 0.32% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 653.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

FLTR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. 49,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $25.33.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

