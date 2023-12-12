Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $66.93

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 66.93 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 67.03 ($0.84), with a volume of 71381393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.55 ($0.86).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 92 ($1.15) to GBX 89 ($1.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.07) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 79 ($0.99) to GBX 78 ($0.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.13) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 104.20 ($1.31).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 2.2 %

Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of £18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,424.24%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.