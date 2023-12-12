Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) President Howard W. Smith III Sells 20,000 Shares

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,244,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 0.8 %

WD stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.58. 262,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,234. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.48. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.06 and a 52-week high of $101.02.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.11). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,309,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

