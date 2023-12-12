Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Sells $81,945.60 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $81,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Steven Clive Miller sold 21,550 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $246,101.00.

Warby Parker Stock Down 2.3 %

Warby Parker stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. 952,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,382. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $169.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Warby Parker

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,061,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Warby Parker by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,131,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after buying an additional 38,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Warby Parker by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Further Reading

