Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Steven Clive Miller Sells 21,550 Shares

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 21,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $246,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $81,945.60.

Shares of WRBY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 952,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,382. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.48. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $169.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,061,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,131,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 38,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

