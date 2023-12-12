Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Trading Up 0.6%

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.52) and last traded at GBX 357 ($4.48). Approximately 287,445 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 146,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.46).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Friday, November 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 318.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 295.20. The company has a market capitalization of £275.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,245.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,272.73%.

In other news, insider Neil Rodol sold 105,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £342,101.50 ($429,452.05). Company insiders own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

