Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Trading Up 0.6%

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.52) and last traded at GBX 357 ($4.48). Approximately 287,445 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 146,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.46).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on W7L
Warpaint London Stock Up 0.6 %
Warpaint London Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,272.73%.
Insider Transactions at Warpaint London
In other news, insider Neil Rodol sold 105,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £342,101.50 ($429,452.05). Company insiders own 50.95% of the company’s stock.
About Warpaint London
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Warpaint London
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- What is a good dividend yield?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.