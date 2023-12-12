Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the November 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE WDI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,914. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Get Western Asset Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.143 dividend. This is an increase from Western Asset Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%.

Insider Transactions at Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDI. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 26.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.