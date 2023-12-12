WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.240-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.34. 2,602,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.12.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Argus upgraded WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Sunday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.57.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

