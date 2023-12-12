Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Sells $14,178.90 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $14,178.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 939,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,095,580.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WLFC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,977. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $296.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.03. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $65.19.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WLFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

