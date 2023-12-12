Wirtual (WIRTUAL) One Day Volume Reaches $150.70

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded up 56.8% against the US dollar. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and $150.70 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Wirtual Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wirtual should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wirtual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

