WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 311.8% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCBR. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 325.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.45. 13,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,947. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $24.86.

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

