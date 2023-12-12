WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Stock Price Up 3.7%

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.49. Approximately 291,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,145,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WK Kellogg news, insider Sherry Brice bought 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $37,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,686.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WK Kellogg news, insider Sherry Brice purchased 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $37,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Vandevelde purchased 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $199,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,905.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 157,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,781 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WK Kellogg

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WK Kellogg stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 112,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of WK Kellogg as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

