Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Down 4.5%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.73 and last traded at $37.77. 317,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,002,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WOLF

Wolfspeed Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.