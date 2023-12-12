X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 221,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the previous session’s volume of 82,305 shares.The stock last traded at $20.80 and had previously closed at $20.75.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

