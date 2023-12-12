XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 98.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of XFLT remained flat at $7.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 190,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,455. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

In other news, insider John Yogi Spence acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,684 shares in the company, valued at $163,182.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XFLT. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

