XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
XOMA Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:XOMAP traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $22.54. 2,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233. XOMA has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55.
XOMA Company Profile
