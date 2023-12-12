XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

XOMA Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:XOMAP traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $22.54. 2,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233. XOMA has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

