Yat Tung Lam Sells 10,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,107,612 shares in the company, valued at $55,812,711.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Yat Tung Lam sold 390,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $6,984,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Yat Tung Lam sold 12 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $210.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $83,200.00.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Credo Technology Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.59. 1,660,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,971. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.52 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CRDO shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

