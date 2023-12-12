Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.310-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $403.2 million-$403.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.4 million. Yext also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.070-0.080 EPS.

Yext Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. 961,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,965. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $674.94 million, a PE ratio of -59.11 and a beta of 1.23. Yext has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $101.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,477 shares in the company, valued at $697,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 311.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Yext by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Yext by 1,139.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

