Zcash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68.57 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $493.02 million and approximately $68.57 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $30.19 or 0.00073731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00039525 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

