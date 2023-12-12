ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Achieves $661,191.02

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 12th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $661,191.02 and approximately $4.07 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0712 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00074470 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00039271 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

