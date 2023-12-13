1,000 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Acquired by CGC Financial Services LLC

CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.76. 798,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,846. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

