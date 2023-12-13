1,085 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.12. 556,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,057. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

