171,604 Shares in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 171,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of SUSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,702. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $24.24.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
