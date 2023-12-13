171,604 Shares in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 171,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SUSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,702. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $24.24.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.