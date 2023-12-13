1,965,376 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,965,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,416,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.4% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.53% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.63. 5,399,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $54.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

