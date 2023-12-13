20,722 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $220.88. The company had a trading volume of 874,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,384. The stock has a market cap of $163.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.88 and a 200-day moving average of $233.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.95.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

