279 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by CGC Financial Services LLC

CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 279 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $236.09. 444,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,470. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $265.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.94.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

