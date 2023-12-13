28,333 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 0.05% of Repligen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Repligen by 120.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 19.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RGEN

Repligen Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $164.30. 235,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.77 and its 200 day moving average is $157.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.27, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $200.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.