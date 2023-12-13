3,370 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Prosperity Financial Group Inc.

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,314,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.34 and a 200-day moving average of $180.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $165.10 and a 1 year high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.