35,741 Shares in Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Bought by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Augmedix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the second quarter worth $286,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Augmedix Trading Down 0.2 %

AUGX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 170,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,408. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $227.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of -0.15. Augmedix, Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $6.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Augmedix ( NASDAQ:AUGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 2,702.83% and a negative net margin of 49.55%.

In other news, CFO Paul Ginocchio acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 128,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

