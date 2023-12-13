4,312 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Bought by CGC Financial Services LLC

CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,129,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,258,000 after acquiring an additional 517,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after buying an additional 213,612 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after buying an additional 901,826 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 28.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,548,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after buying an additional 339,978 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.71. 9,618,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,046,947. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

