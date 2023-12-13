5,185 Shares in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Acquired by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CPI Card Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after buying an additional 115,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CPI Card Group by 334.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 183,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CPI Card Group by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in CPI Card Group by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 48,811 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PMTS shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CPI Card Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CPI Card Group Stock Up 0.4 %

PMTS traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,311. The stock has a market cap of $196.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $45.95.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.18). CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CPI Card Group

(Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.