670 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 90.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $262.92. The company had a trading volume of 443,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.92 and a 200-day moving average of $263.85.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.