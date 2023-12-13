Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of AOD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 106,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,963. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOD. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $889,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $740,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 170,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 65,477 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 54,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 621,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 34,976 shares in the last quarter.

