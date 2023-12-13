abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Stock Performance

AGD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,343. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 317.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Company Profile

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

