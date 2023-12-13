abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 10th

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AWP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. 154,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,195. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $4.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 857,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,197,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 634,768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,115,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 399,536 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,156,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 241,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 133,979 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

