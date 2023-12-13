abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 10th

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:AWP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. 154,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,195. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $4.63.
About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
