Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THQ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 40,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,689. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.