Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Absolute Software Co. (OTCMKTS:ALSWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.07. 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.
Absolute Software Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $515.75 million, a PE ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.05.
About Absolute Software
Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.
