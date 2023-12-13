Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Has $7.64 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.5% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after buying an additional 635,351,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after purchasing an additional 282,966 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.
S&P Global Stock Performance
S&P Global stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.19. The stock had a trading volume of 423,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,628. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $431.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $386.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.
Insider Transactions at S&P Global
In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
