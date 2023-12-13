Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Sells 100 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. CME Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.25. The stock had a trading volume of 583,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,019. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

