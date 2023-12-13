Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Sells 257 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 3.5% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $17,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $544.53. 129,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.95. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.88.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

