AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 79.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 76,748 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $727,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 385,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,999. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $22.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $804.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Profile

(Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.