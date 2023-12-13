Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.65. 876,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,159,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The stock has a market cap of $680.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.26 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 38.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 219,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 61,523 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 74.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,255,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

