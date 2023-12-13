Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $9.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $624.26. 6,064,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,338. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $577.08 and its 200-day moving average is $531.87. The stock has a market cap of $284.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the software company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $673,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Invesco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $1,409,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $2,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

