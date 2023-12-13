AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Dec 23 Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a dec 23 dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 10th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 68.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,844,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,458,621. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,535,000 after purchasing an additional 536,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,695,000 after acquiring an additional 523,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,338,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,098,000 after acquiring an additional 402,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,438,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,058,000 after acquiring an additional 287,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

