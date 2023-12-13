Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Air Lease has raised its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Air Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Air Lease to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Stock Performance

Air Lease stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $659.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AL. Barclays began coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AL

Institutional Trading of Air Lease

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Air Lease by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.